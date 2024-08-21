Deepika Padukone Made A Case For Subtle Nude Glam Completed With A Messy Bun

Deepika won the internet with her minimal glam moment in a second

Deepika Padukone made the internet stop for a second and look at her in awe when she delivered a winning beauty moment on her social media handle. TheKalki 2898 AD actress looked chic when she shared a one second reel of her 'get ready with me' session on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "Jumping on the 1 Second Reel Bandwagon!" along with a hilariously laughing emoji. This made a lot of sense as she did not take more than that second to steal hearts with her glam avatar.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Simple 3-Step Skincare Routine Gives Her Flawless Skin And "Self-Care Everyday"

Deepika Padukone looked like a million bucks as she sported a brown-toned nude glam makeup look in her latest Instagram post. The reel showed her getting the final touches to her hair done as she dazzled in smokey grey eye makeup teamed with fluffy brows and fluttery mascara-filled lashes. Her clear complexion was bronzed and contoured to add definition and warmth to her face. A barely-there nude lip colour with a matte finish tied the look together.

On the hair front, Deepika got her locks styled as she shot the reel into a effortless and messy bun. Her streaked tresses were swept away from her face and risen into a puffed 'do. Her hair stylist created intricate waves on her crown with his well trained fingers working meticulously through her locks. She sealed the deal for a winning look as she pouted and winked for the cameras shooting her one second Instagram reel.

Trust Deepika Padukone to serve a classic chic nude glam makeup look, that too all in just a second.

Also Read: To Match The Earthy Tones Of Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone's Raw Beauty Deep Dives Into The Future