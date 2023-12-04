Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Wedding Style In Handloom Outfits Are Dreamlike

Randeep-Lin's Handloom Outfits Look Majestic On Their Wedding Reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in November 2023 in a traditional ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. The couple looked radiant with a marital glow on their faces on the wedding day. We were not yet over their divine looks when the actor put up their wedding reception pictures on Instagram. Donned in traditional handloom outfits, Randeep and Lin looked breathtaking in their traditional attires. Randeep picked a full-sleeved traditional handloom kurta from the clothing label Wangkhei Phee Mantri and teamed it with a dhoti-like bottom. Lin too was dressed in an embroidered rani inaphi and phige phanek with zari work and fine thread from Wangkhei Phee Mantri according to the label's Instagram. The bride's traditional statement necklace and jewellery perfectly suited her bridal outfit. Lin's glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, ample mascara which curled her lashes, well-defined eyeliner, well-contoured cheeks, and deep red matte lip colour. Her bridal glow made her look even more charming.

Also Read: From Kiara Advani's To Gauahar Khan's, 5 Manish Malhotra Celebrity Bridal Looks Before Parineeti Chopra's Is Unveiled

For their wedding ceremony too, they opted for traditional Manipuri outfits. Randeep Hooda donned an all-white look and wore a gold and white traditional headgear to complete his look. Lin Laishram on the other hand opted for a deep red and green ensemble. The traditional attire included skirt with structured patterns covered with enthralling bright hued fabric. Lin's heavy bridal jewellery with layered necklaces, earrings, bangles, and a mesmerising headgear made her look majestic.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Bridal Mehendi Is Absolutely Beautiful And Now, Is Also Courting Controversy

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram looked absolutely breathtaking in their traditional Manipuri attires.

Also Read: From Radhika Apte To Mrunal Thakur, Made In Heaven Season 2 Is Giving Serious Bridal Makeup Goals