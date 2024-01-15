Queen Mary's Coronation Look In A Majestic White Draped Dress And Rubies Matches The Danish National Flag

Queen Mary's Coronation Look In White With Rubies Matched The Danish Flag

Post welcoming the New Year 2024, the celebrations continue for Denmark. After a reign of 52 years, Queen Margrethe II has abdicated the throne, which made her son Fredrik accede it as the new King of Denmark. The historic day saw King Fredrik X take the crown wearing his gala admiral uniform which came with gold epaulettes and medals at Copenhagen's Amalienborg Palace. Along with him; his wife, the former Crown Princess on Denmark, also accedes the thrown as the new Queen of Denmark. A popular royal personality in Denmark for her modern influence in the Danish monarchy, Coronation Day was no different for Queen Mary. She cut a sophisticated figure in a stunning white ensemble.

As per Copenhagen magazine Billed Bladet, her majestic dress was designed by Soeren Le Schmidt and sewn by Birgit Hallstein. It featured a slim silhouette with long sleeves, with most of its highlight on the neckline and torso region. A scarf-like pleated detail sat across the neckline and over the front with a belt over the waist. Her choice of jewellery included earrings and a brooch, both of the Danish Ruby Parure set. What made it special was that, as reported by Vogue Australia, the brooch featured an illustration of Mary's mother-in-law, the former Queen Margrethe II, which was encrusted with pearls and diamonds.

It's a new dawn for the Danish monarchy and the royal fashion that comes with it.

