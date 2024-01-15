Queen Mary's Coronation Look In A Majestic White Draped Dress And Rubies Matches The Danish National Flag

Post welcoming the New Year 2024, the celebrations continue for Denmark. After a reign of 52 years, Queen Margrethe II has abdicated the throne, which made her son Fredrik accede it as the new King of Denmark. The historic day saw King Fredrik X take the crown wearing his gala admiral uniform which came with gold epaulettes and medals at Copenhagen's Amalienborg Palace. Along with him; his wife, the former Crown Princess on Denmark, also accedes the thrown as the new Queen of Denmark. A popular royal personality in Denmark for her modern influence in the Danish monarchy, Coronation Day was no different for Queen Mary. She cut a sophisticated figure in a stunning white ensemble.

As per Copenhagen magazine Billed Bladet, her majestic dress was designed by Soeren Le Schmidt and sewn by Birgit Hallstein. It featured a slim silhouette with long sleeves, with most of its highlight on the neckline and torso region. A scarf-like pleated detail sat across the neckline and over the front with a belt over the waist. Her choice of jewellery included earrings and a brooch, both of the Danish Ruby Parure set. What made it special was that, as reported by Vogue Australia, the brooch featured an illustration of Mary's mother-in-law, the former Queen Margrethe II, which was encrusted with pearls and diamonds.

It's a new dawn for the Danish monarchy and the royal fashion that comes with it.

