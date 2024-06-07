Pushpa 2 Star Rashmika Mandanna's Crisp White Co-Ord Set Is An Easy Distraction From The Summer Heat

Rashmika Mandanna Serves Scintillating Summer Style In An Ivory Skirt Set

Rashmika Mandanna's style offerings will truly make dressing easier for you. The sun-drenched days of summer come with a whole new fashion sphere. Rashmika's choice of monochrome fits has always served as a minimalist statement. The Animal actress is back at her fashion game once again. Ditch the usual summer styles for simple yet statement monochrome numbers to make summer stylish. Rashmika gave power-dressing a hot spin in an ivory look. She paired a chic ivory top with a mini skirt that came with a side slit. Her layering game was right on point with a matching blazer that instantly added a chic edge to the look. Her choice of bold heels was a fitting pick for the attire. To keep up with the summer aesthetic, she aced a nude matte glam and her open tresses completed the look.

While summer is all about bright hues and flirty patterns, Rashmika Mandanna redefines classic black style like a pro. Her take on cocktail dressing has truly left us impressed. The coral-layered gown by Mishru came with a flattering figure-grazing fit and was adorned with subtle embellishments. Her look was put together with kohl-rimmed eyes paired with matte lips.

Rashmika Mandanna's style sensibilities are meant to serve summer style goals