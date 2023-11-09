Preity Zinta Brings Midnight Festive Glamour To Diwali In Her Silver And Black Velvet Saree

Preity Is Festive Ready In A Glamorous Saree For Diwali Celebrations

Though Preity Zinta has left Bollywood movies behind her, the former actress still makes glam fashion moments frequently. The diva, in her latest Instagram post, celebrated Diwali in the UK wearing a gorgeous velvet saree. The deep-toned drape from the designer label Shaveta & Anuj featured silver thread embroidery at the hemline and borders. The zari work added glam to the drape. Preity teamed the saree with a full-sleeved plain velvet blouse in the same colour palette. For accessories, the actress wore a pair of traditional chandbali earrings and kept her makeup minimally glamorous. Kohl-laden smokey eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours, and a muted-toned lip colour completed Preity's festive glam.

Also Read: Even A Look At Preity Zinta's Latest Squats Workout Video Is Enough To Give "Post Workout Endorphins"

Preity Zinta's ethnic wardrobe is undoubtedly envy-worthy. Recently, she picked a sunshine yellow drape from designer brand Fashion by Rohini and looked festive ready. The monochrome saree featured checkered patterned gold borders and intricate gold embroidery with delicate embellishment at the hemline. She paired it with a short-sleeved embroidered blouse in the same yellow colour palette. Her statement-making traditional gold jewellery included a necklace, a kada, and a pair of jhumka earrings.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Practically Looks Like A Summer Morning In An Elegant Yellow Salwar Kameez Suit

Preity Zinta adorned a kurta set from Manish Malhotra for Eid. The rose-pink embellished outfit consisted of a full-sleeved kurta with white lace work at the sleeves and the hemline. She teamed it with a pair of relaxed-fit pants in the same colour palette with a matching sheer dupatta. For accessories, Preity wore a pair of chandbali earrings as her only accessories. Rosy makeup and smokey eyes completed her festive glam to perfection.

Which is your favourite ethnic look of Preity Zinta's?

Also Read: Trust Preity Zinta To Look This Fabulous When Eating A Pizza