Megan Fox Is Already Dressing Her Baby Bump For The Holidays In A Sheer Burgundy Dress

When Megan Fox announced her pregnancy with partner Machine Gun Kelly, we knew that her maternity style was going to be anything but typical. The actress isn't your cookie cutter celebrity and neither is her fashion sense so her take on pregnancy wear was bound to be anything but. As if to prove that point, Megan made her first public outing since announcing her pregnancy in a very unconventional maternity outfit that had every head turned in her direction.

Photo Credit: Instagram

To attend a Revolve event at the Grove in Los Angeles, the actress stepped out in a dress that left little to the imagination. Megan wore a long sleeve full-length burgundy toned bodycon dress that was made entirely of a transparent material. Beneath the sheer number, she sported a string strap bra and thong-style bottoms while her baby bump was visible through it. Layered on top was a full-body long sleeve coat in the same autumnal maroon tone. She wore open-toe slingback heels with the outfit with a deep toned burgundy manicure, her hair in a wavy updo and glamourous makeup. Now here's one celebrity who can adapt her personal style to the course of pregnancy with such ease.

What started her maternity fashion diaries was Megan's pregnancy announcement earlier in the month. The actress decided to skip the clothing and instead pose in litres of gleaming black ooze to spread the news on social media

This is bound to be the first of many of Megan Fox's many untypical maternity fashion looks.