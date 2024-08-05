Taapsee Pannu Made Her Rs 3K Yellow Saree Look Parisian Chic With A Striped Crop Top

Taapsee Pannu Adds Modern Twist To Her Yellow Cotton Saree Worth Rs 3,000

Actress Taapsee Pannu is delivering back-to-back fashionable looks these days, all at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The star, who is currently in Paris, decided to go traditional with a modern twist. Taapsee watched the Olympics hockey match with her husband Mathias Boe and wore a subtle yellow cotton saree. What caught our attention was how she uniquely styled her look. She ditched the classic blouse and paired her saree with a basic black and white striped crop top. The actress wore the yellow cotton saree featuring a black border and printed embroidery at the pallu. The yellow saree was tucked at her waist while the pleated drape was placed securely at the shoulder. This simple yellow bee saree is from Suta's Tap Collection and costs Rs 3,000. She complemented her look with gold earrings, minimal makeup and her hair tied in a messy bun. For the finishing touch, she accessorised it with a beige Prada handbag.

It looks like Taapsee is serving some major fashion goals on her trip to Paris. In another look, the actress went for a black and white printed saree from Suta's Tap Collection and donned it with a corset-fit white shirt. Keeping her boss lady look on, she went with subtle makeup and hair tied in a ponytail. She teamed her look with black boots, indeed looking like a fashionista.

Exploring the streets of Paris, Taapsee again showcased her love for saree by adding a contemporary twist to it. The six-yard pick was a yellow and pink floral embroidered piece adorned beautifully with a blue denim shirt. This time, she went for funky space buns and kept her look minimal. Well, if you love experimenting then Taapsee's saree looks are just the right guide for you.

Taapsee's Paris trip is all things ethnic style with a French twist.

