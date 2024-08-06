Suni Lee's Braided Bun Wasn't Just Fabulous But Also Firm Enough To Take On Twists And Turns

Suni Lee's Braided Bun Was Fabulous And Firm Enough For Twists And Turns

Beyond the competition at the Paris Olympics 2024, there's much else to consider beside just the sport. Whether they are throwing javelins or shooting pistols, making sure they look poised in their team colours can also be a challenge for athletes. With their various leaps and flips, we think that the gymnasts might have a particularly tough time with this but Suni Lee's appearance wouldn't reveal a thing. The Team USA gymnast has completed her stint in Paris and left with three Olympic medals. What she leaves behind is hairstyle inspiration in abundance. In her latest post on Instagram, Suni shared snaps of her Olympic journey in Paris that also gave us a glimpse at her appearances throughout. While donning her ombre toned American team kit, she also had on a delightful updo.

But this wasn't just any old hairdo that Suni had pinned her hair into. It was a hairstyle that looked good and was sturdy enough to stay put through her gymnastic routine. As an athlete in categories like Balance Beam and Uneven Bars, flips and swings take place every second for Suni. So it's integral for her hairstyle to keep up by looking stylish and staying firmly in place so as to not take her focus away from her sport. Her braided bun did just that. Her hair was slickly pulled back into a top knot situated at the back of her crown, with two braids running from her hairline on either side to meet it.

It's possibly her signature hairstyle that has served her well because Suni has styled her tresses in the very same hairdo with the various team kits she wore; from a star and striped number to her pristine white bodysuit.

We bet there's no hairstyle that works as hard as Suni Lee's did.

