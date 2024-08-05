Carlos Alcaraz's Sunset-Hued Yellow And Orange Tracksuit Was A Stylish Smash At The Paris Olympics 2024

Carlos Alcaraz's Sunset-Hued Tracksuit Made For Quite The Stylish Smash

While being the most prestigious sporting competition in the world, the Paris Olympics 2024 has turned out to also be a showcase for athletic style. From Simone Biles to Sha'Carri Richardson, sports people have put on their best fashion display in their team kits while competing at the event. An unlikely addition to that list is Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish national lost to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final this weekend. While his gleaming Olympic silver medal caught the light, it was his vibrant Team Spain tracksuit that caught the attention of the audience. Carlos sported a tracksuit and matching trackpants in delightfully bright hues that sung on the court.

The world no. 2 wore a track jacket with vibrant orange sleeves and a white panelled torso section which featured an ombre detail in yellow that transitioned to orange. It led to the orange track pants he wore with it, that felt perfectly in sync with the style of the top half. Paired with it were his navy blue sneakers but of course, his most eye-catching accessory was his Olympic silver medal and trophy in his hand.

At his recent match on the clay court, the tennis player showcased yet another look from the Spanish team kit; this time, one which was more functional and designed for play. Carlos wore an orange short-sleeved collared t-shirt with a sunny pair of yellow shorts; matching the similar colour palette of his ceremony attire. With this, he wore white Nike sneakers having a matching orange outersole, tube socks and a white wristband.

Carlos is a winner in our books, even when he's off the court.

