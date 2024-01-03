Only Mariah Carey Would Get Into Hot Water Wearing A Stunning Red Gown. Here's Why.

Only Mariah Carey Would Get Into Hot Water In A Shiny Gown, Here's Why

Mariah Carey and her style diaries consistently serve as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The American singer ensures she captivates the spotlight with her stunning ensembles. Do you know what Mariah does every New Year's Eve? Well, the star has her tradition, which involves taking a dip in hot tubs while adorned in designer gowns. This year was no exception. Mariah dazzled in a red gown featuring a deep V-neckline, full sleeves, and a sassy thigh-high slit. With a diamond necklace adorning her neck and her tresses elegantly tied in a high bun, Mariah gracefully waded her way into the jacuzzi. Classy way to wash away her troubles from the past year and enter the new year refreshed and still at her glamourous best. In a recent video posted by the star, she shared her annual tradition along with glimpses of more holiday looks. The montage showcases her in a glittery champagne gown, a pink furry jacket, an all-red OOTD, and a black jumpsuit layered with a red coat. Mariah captioned her video by writing “Wishing us all a healthy, peaceful & happy new year!” with a red heart emoji.

Mariah Carey's holiday looks are undeniably bookmark-worthy. In her Christmas photo album, she rocked a body-hugging gown in a vibrant red hue that showcased the fashion icon's well-toned physique. The corset gown not only highlighted her curves but also featured a thigh-high slit, adding an extra touch of glamour to her ensemble. Mariah elevated her style with the addition of a long velvet jacket and created a perfect blend of sophistication and festivity. To add a luxurious touch, the star adorned herself with a diamond necklace featuring ruby stones. Mariah's blonde hair was elegantly styled in soft curls. Soft pink glam and dramatic lashes served as the finishing touches on this chic appearance.

Before that, Mariah Carey showcased another striking holiday outfit. She opted for a black outfit complemented by a vibrant red jacket. The jacket featured a shirt-style collar, an attached belt, black buttons, and gorgeous flowy sleeves. Mariah infused a bit of edge by accessorising with black lace gloves and chic leather boots. A diamond chain added bling to her look. The combination of the sleek black outfit, vibrant red jacket, and thoughtful accessories showcased Mariah's keen sense of style during the holiday season.

Mariah Carey's fashion sense is truly awe-inspiring.