On Tourist Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New York Itinerary, A Museum, Central park And The Statue Of Liberty

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in NYC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a roll delivering phenomenal performances one after the next. The Kushi star, who is battling the auto-immune disease Myositis, recently took a break from work. The actress often shares glimpses of her holidays and gives her fans sneak peeks into her life. After a vacation in Bali. Samantha Ruth Prabhu headed to New York where she attended the India Day parade. Samantha also managed to sneak in some sightseeing into her schedule, covering the city's major tourist hotspots. If you want to take a bite of the Big Apple, here's Samantha Ruth Prabhu's itinerary.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Serving Serious "Go Big" Energy In A ₹28K Striped Skirt Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited the American Museum of Natural History in NYC and showed her fans the magical experiences she witnessed inside – may we also say that her OOTD is the top? Her post was captioned, "All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat's wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom's genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree."

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visiting Bali's Rice Terraces Is Giving Us Travel Goals For Our Next Vacation

Staying fit and working out regularly even on a holiday is not new to Samantha. Samantha's pictures in Central Park admiring nature and taking morning walks give us fitness inspiration. She wore a casually chic athleisure set with a denim jacket and a baseball cap as she marvelled at the beauty of the park. Her post read, "Mornings like these.. My happy place"

She couldn't not visit the Statue of Liberty. We agree with Samantha Ruth Prabhu when she said, "Something in the New York air."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu packed a couple of desi outfits in her New York suitcase for her official appearances at the India Day parade. The actress looked gorgeous in an embroidered black saree. The Arpita Mehta sheer saree featured lace borders and neat pleats as Samantha teamed it with a heavily worked blouse. Adding dangling earrings and glam makeup, the star aced her glam look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shimmery Indo-Western attire from Ritu Kumar won our hearts as much as the warm note she wrote along. Her post was captioned, "They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here.... A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it... but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later..."

It's almost as if we're in NYC ourselves with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wonderful virtual tour.

Also Read: We May Seem Distracted But We're Actually "Still Daydreaming" Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Green Gown