Alia Bhatt Spills The Koffee Beans Rather Stylishly In A Burgundy Sequin Midi Dress

Alia Bhatt Spills The Koffee Beans Stylishly In A Burgundy Sequin Dress

On this week's episode of Koffee With Karan, the Bollywood stars taking the graffiti-painted couch are Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. Throughout her career in the film industry, Alia has been greatly compared to Kareena for her various nuances, from her film roles to her mannerisms, so seeing them side-by-side on the Koffee With Karan couch was a delight. For the appearance, Alia was in theme with the autumn season as she picked a rich burgundy hue. The actress wore a maroon coloured sequin midi dress which featured long sleeves, a short slit at the mid-length and a keyhole neckline. Alia skipped accessories and opted for only a platform pair of glittering heels. Along with her usual minimal makeup, Alia styled her tresses outward, a hairstyle that she's steadily been showcasing more frequently.

It seems as if Alia Bhatt's appearances on Koffee With Karan take place after the most momentous of her life experiences, allowing her to share every detail about them. This season, it was after achieving many firsts. In 2023 itself, Alia's baby girl has turned one year old and the actress has made her debut at the MET Gala as well as in Hollywood with her first film.

Last season, Alia attended post her pregnancy announcement and shared the story of her hush-hush wedding and her love story with Ranbir Kapoor on the Koffee couch. Back then in July 2022, Alia had worn a pink ruched mini dress with frills, cutouts and red prints. Her most eye-catching accessory was the massive rock on her finger which was her engagement ring.

Whenever Alia sips her "koffee", we know that it's in her stylish best.

