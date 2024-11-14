Dua Lipa Dug Into Traditional Filipino Fare At This Eatery In Manila City

British and Albanian popstar Dua Lipa has been spending time in Manila, Philippines on the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour. The Levitating singer has been stealing some me-time from her busy schedule to explore the walled city region and the historical street such as Intramuros hand-in-hand with her beau, Callum Turner. But that is not all; the 29-year-old hit maker also found time to indulge her senses into some delicious traditional Filipino dishes at the Toyo Eatery nestled in Makati City area in the capital of Manila.

Taking notes from Dua Lipa's food trail in Manila, here's all you need to know about Toyo Eatery which opens a door into Filipino cuisine for the world.

Toyo Eatery is a traditional Filipino restaurant that offers a gourmet delights of the flavours of the region served on your plate.

The restaurant is located at 2316, The Alley at Karrivin, Karrivin Plaza, 1231 Chino Roces Ave Extenion, Makati in Metro Manila region of Philippines. Toyo Eatery is a reservation-only restaurant that offers an option of both outdoor seating and a private dining room to its connoisseurs. Just like Dua Lipa did, you too should treat yourself to a special fare of the traditional Kamayan menu. It is a speciality at Toyo Eatery which is available only during the post 6pm dining hours. The Kamayan spread that is served on a freshly cleaned banana leaf has a mix of the traditional old favourites and contemporary new dishes. One can experience digging into a heap of hot and steaming nueva ecija kanin and choose from a selection of dried kalkag, pinidang, fish tocino, dilis, and dulong which are part of the fare. Don't forget to try these delicacies with the Toyo Eatery special suka on the side to round off the traditional Filipino meal just right.

Dua Lipa's gastronomical adventures in Manila were a Filipino flavour rollercoaster.

