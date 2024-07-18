Malavika Mohanan's Pastel Pink Saree Matched Perfectly With Her Charming Elegance

Malavika Mohanan Is A Picture Of Pink Pastel Perfection In A Beautiful Saree

Malavika Mohanan's flattering and effortless collection of ethnic wear is enough to convince us that you can never go wrong with the classics. The actress knows how to keep it real while maintaining the style quo. From slinky sarees to intricate suit sets, her expansive collection is worth taking notes from. The actress yet again impressed us with her traditional diaries as she looked radiant in a beautiful pastel pink saree. With scalloped borders and intricate contrasting mirror work, her saree was a subtle masterpiece in itself. The white details on the sheer drape simply added an extra edge. She teamed up the look with a strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Soft curls and dewy rose makeup were perfect to complete her attire. She went minimal with just delicate earrings to round it off.

Trust Malavika Mohanan to dish out styling lessons every time she adorns a striking traditional OOTD. The ivory palette in our traditional wear palette is as iconic as red and Malavika served a style moment with her six-yard staple. Previously, the actress looked ethereal in a beautiful chikankari ivory saree that came with intricate work all over it. She paired the majestic drape with a strappy blouse and sealed the look with minimal glam teamed with nude lips.

Malavika Mohanan's traditional OOTDs are meant to serve style goals