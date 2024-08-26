Bipasha Basu And Her Daughter Devi Twin And Win In Matching White Ethnic Suits

Bipasha and her little munchkin Devi were twinning and winning in matching desi suits

Bipasha Basu and her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover were the cutest sight on the internet today with their matching ethnic style game. All of it happened when the Dhoom actress shared a carousel post on her Instagram handle with pictures of her holding her little munchkin Devi in her arms. They posed for the cameras wearing similar salwar kameez sets in hues of white and ivory. Bipasha captioned this adorable post with the caption, "Mine" along with pink heart and evil eye emojis.

Bipasha Basu was seen wearing an ivory mulmul salwar-kameez with overall jaal floral embroidery and lace adorned along the neckline, wrists and hemline. The V-neckline of the kurta boasted of a pearl laden closure and a full sleeve design. She wore it with a matching dupatta with embroidered details that was made out of mulmul cotton. For accessories, she picked pair of oxidised silver kundan bangles and silver and pearl jhumkas.

Her daughter Devi was seen wearing a white desi suit with silver gota-patti embellishment. The kurta featured a peplum flare, full sleeves and a khadi gold printed bootas all over. Bipasha styled her daughter with a matching pair of straight cotton trousers to go with the kurta. Devi wore mini silver bangles on her right wrist and her hair was styled with a couple of white rose clips.

Bipasha Basu and her little munchkin delivered ethnic fashion goals in matching white outfits.

