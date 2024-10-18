Like Ananya Panday's Walk On The Wild Side In Tanzania, Top 3 Wildlife Safaris At Serengeti National Park

Ananya Panday has been having the time of her life at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The CTRL actress has been sharing spell-binding pictures and videos of the sheer grandeur of the flora and fauna teamed with the perfect sunsets on her Instagram handle. The actress recently dropped photos of herself soaking up the beautiful landscape, wildlife in all its magnificence, the serene luxury tent accommodations, a lion, a cheetah, a hippopotamus, a rainbow and geeky selfies of herself from the safari. The post is captioned "happier than ever" along with a lion emoji that was tailormade for the drop.

Following in Ananya's trail, here is a list of safaris ranging from game drives, hot air balloon safaris, traditional drive-in ones and more available at Serengeti National Park that will come in handy on your next visit.

1. Traditional Drive-In Safaris

The OG format of safaris at the Serengeti National Park are the drive-in ones in 4x4 jeeps with a driver and a guide who will guide you on game drives through the sanctuary.

2. Game Drives

You can also choose to go for game drives for an entire day or spilt them into morning and afternoon sessions. These involve a 4X4 wheel drive vehicle taking you through the park, especially during tourist season.

3. Hot Air Balloon Safaris

Hot air balloon safaris are the quickest with an estimated timeline of 2 to 3 hours. They are available in the centrally located Seronera area and the Northern part of the park close to the Mara river.

Ananya Panday's wildlife safari is the stuff of African jungle getaway dreams.

