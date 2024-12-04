Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa On Her Heartwarming Father-Daughter Dance: "A Moment I'll Never Forget"

Paris, the city of love and luxury, witnessed the dazzling society debut of Rysa Panday, the younger sister of Bollywood star Ananya Panday, at the prestigious Le Bal des Debutantes 2024. Representing India as the sole Indian debutante, Rysa stepped into the spotlight at this invitation-only event, which often regarded as the epitome of global sophistication and philanthropy. Dressed in a stunning pastel blue and silver gown by renowned designer Elie Saab, Rysa was a vision of grace and sophistication.

However, a highlight of the evening was Rysa's graceful father-daughter dance with Chunky Panday, a cherished tradition at Le Bal. As she twirled effortlessly with her father, the pair showcased their heartwarming bond to the world. "Dancing with my dad was a moment I'll never forget," Rysa shared. "It was surreal to be part of such a beautiful tradition, representing not just myself but also my Indian roots on a global stage."

"I'm so proud of Rysa," her actress sister Ananya Panday said. "Seeing her shine at Le Bal and carry herself with such grace reminded me of my own debut here. It's a special experience, and she's done it so beautifully." Rysa's parents, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, expressed their joy and gratitude. "We're incredibly proud of Rysa. She has grown into a beautiful and intelligent young woman. For us, raising both our daughters with strong values and the ability to adapt to different cultures has always been important. Watching Rysa on this global stage was a moment of immense pride."

According to Le Bal founder Ophelie Renouard, Rysa was a natural choice for this year's event. Talking about the same she says, "What makes Rysa special is how seamlessly she bridges cultures. She is proud of her Indian heritage yet globally minded, humble, hardworking, and eager to make a difference. The format of Le Bal is much like an exclusive sorority, connecting exceptional young women from across the globe, and having Ananya Panday participate in the past gave us the opportunity to know the Panday family more closely. We deeply admire the way Rysa's mother, Bhavana Panday, has raised her daughters. Their strong values and ease of adapting to Western culture are essential qualities that help our debutantes integrate successfully into the group. Rysa's warmth, grace, and confidence made her an absolute standout."

As the sole Indian debutante this year, Rysa brought a unique perspective to the event, blending her Indian heritage with a global outlook. Her participation adds to the illustrious list of Indians who have graced this stage in the past, including the likes of Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, Isha Ambani, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and more.

