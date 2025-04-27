Keep Your Energy Levels Up With These 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods

Does "I-just-woke-up-but-still-feel-tired" feeling take over you every morning? If you are familiar with the morning slump, the post-lunch crash- welcome to the club! We have all been there and the best to take care of yourself is choosing the right foods.

As much as you would like to have a cup of coffee or energy to be able to survive the day- that's not what we're talking about. Think nutritious food that boosts your energy even when you have not slept through the night properly.

Here's a look at the high-energy foods that will never make you feel tired:

1. Bananas

Munch on a banana for a quick energy boast. As per the data by U.S. Department of Agriculture, bananas are rich in fibre, vitamins, potassium, and carbohydrates- all of which will help you beat the fatigue.

2. Nuts

An excellent source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, nuts can help you maintain energy levels and give you energy that will last all day. Think about adding almonds, pistachios, almonds, walnuts, cashews and brazil nuts.

3. Oats

Rich in fibre and a little bit protein, adding oats to your diet can help you prevent fatigue. Plus, starting your day with a healthy oatmeal is also good to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

4. Lean Proteins

Lean proteins can also help you fight fatigue! It does so by maintaining muscle mass, improving digestion, keeping you fuller for longer, prevent sudden glucose spikes, preventing malnutrition and maintaining muscle mass. These include chicken, eggs, turkey, fatty fish, legumes, tofu and soy products.

5. Whole Grains

Including whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, or oatmeal in breakfast can help boost your energy levels. They are rich in fibre, which helps promote better digestion and keeps you fuller for longer, which can help you avoid morning slumps.

6. Non-Caffeine Beverages

How often do you reach out for a coffee when you're low on energy? We all do but it only gives a short-term boost, found a study published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. Drinking too much caffeine can lead to severe fatigue, headaches and sleep problems. It is better to drink decaffeinated coffee, unsweetened tea, and water.

7. Fruits And Vegetables

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, eating seasonal fruits and vegetables can help you fight fatigue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that eating at least 400 grams of each of these can make you feel energised.

So the next time you feel short on energy, grab one of these foods to beat fatigue!