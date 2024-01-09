Nysa Devgan Brings Springtime Sparkle To The Season In A Rs 5 Lakh Sequin Pink Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Nysa Exudes Springtime Sparkle In A Rs 5 Lakh Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Bollywood celebrities often tread the fine line between ethnic style that belongs in a long forgotten era and those which are fresh and contemporary enough to be showcased in snaps on social media. The likes of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor have shown us it's very possible to find an ethnic look that's modern, fun and worthy of finding a spot on their Gen-Z gram. Count Nysa Devgan amongst the lot. Daughter of Kajol And Ajay Devgn, Nysa may not have a career as a Bollywood actress as yet but is already taken rather seriously as a style star at a mere 20 years of age.

In a recent photo on Instagram, Nysa donned the Taban lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. As per the official brand website, the lehenga in question has a georgette base, is covered in sequins and is priced at Rs 5,95,000. The garment is heavy on the embellishment and features multiple patterns over its length comprising of herringbones, checks and floral work of beads and sequins. The highlight of Nysa's look is the scarf-esque infinity blouse with cap sleeves; a signature of the designer.

The pictures were also proudly shared by her mum Kajol. She captioned it, "Pretty in pink from the age of two till 20". While the designer lehenga store the show and its after party, Nysa's makeup choices subtly complemented it. Her dark tresses were worn down and blown out while her eye makeup was shimmery with full lashes and contoured skin with a neutral lip.

Nysa Devgan's take on modern ethnic style certainly is dreamy.

