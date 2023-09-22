Julianne Moore Is 'Red-Dy' For Holiday Season Thanks To This Celebrity Favourite Beauty Treatment

Julianne Moore reveals her pre-holiday beauty tip

It often takes a village to look this good but with the advancements in the beauty world, looking fabulous all the time comes very easily to some of our favourite celebrities. Julianne Moore at 62 looks better than we could have imagined. The secret to her flawless skin, you ask? The celebrity-approved red LED light therapy. The Hollywood star indulged in a beauty treatment recently that is known to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and firm the skin. Other benefits of the treatment include minimising breakouts and inflammation. The actress captioned "Thanks @fabricioormonde for using the magic wand before my trip! #facial#fabricioormondeskincare." Skin prep before a holiday is a common phenomenon. Julianne Moore doing the same before hers with her red light therapy is probably a sign of what to do before we head out for our next holiday.

Like many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, Vanessa Hudgens was recently seen using a red LED light mask to multitask skincare with TV time. The singer-actress strapped on the mask and captioned the Instagram story "Isn't this how everyone watches TV?" proving that it isn't just easy to get this treatment done at home but also effortless to do at home.

Not just Hollywood but Bollywood too is smitten by this beauty treatment. The benefits of the red-light therapy are one of the known beauty treatments often used by the likes of jet-setter Deepika Padukone. When perpetually on the move, living in different time zones and environments, it's the skin that bears the brunt. Now you know the secret to Deepika's flawless glowing skin, no matter where she is.

Aisha Sharma is widely known for her fitness focus, but for many of her fans, she is a beauty inspiration too. A beauty enthusiast, Aisha indulges in a little red-light skin therapy with her mask, ever so often, and shares the results on social media. You can get her plump and hydrated skin too with a little help from her quick and effective mask.

Easy and quick, no wonder this treatment is a favourite among busy celebrities.