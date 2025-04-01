Iqra Aziz Adds Glossy Lips To A Dewy Base For Eid 2025

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is not only known for her mesmerising acting skills but also for her stunning fashion sense. The star loves to experiment with fashion choices. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures to share her Eid look.

In the pictures, we can see Iqra donning a stunning traditional outfit. For the day, Iqra went all stylish in a sand beige colour. But what grabbed our attention was her subtle dewy glam festive beauty look.

For the festivity, the star opted for glowy makeup. With a dewy base, lots of highlighter on the cheeks, nose and forehead; flushed cheeks; contouring in the right places; mascara-laden eyes; winged liner; shimmery brown eyes; neatly filled eyes; and pink lips that are topped with gloss for the sheer shine. The star further elevated her look by tying her hair in a sleek low bun with a few of her hair strands framing her face just perfectly.

The green emerald accessories with her outfit complemented her hair and makeup, adding more charm to her Eid look.

