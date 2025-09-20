Inside The World's Most Expensive Suite: Rs 88 Lakh A Night, 12 Bedrooms, And Bulletproof Windows

The Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, is long celebrated as the world's most expensive hotel suite. With rates exceeding $80,000-100,000 (Rs 70,48,032 - 88,09,180 approximately) per night, it has welcomed dignitaries and celebrities from all across the globe. The spacious suite spans the entire eighth floor of the hotel and covers around 1,680 square meters.

What Makes It Special

The Royal Penthouse Suite occupies the entire eighth floor of Hotel President Wilson, its 12 bedrooms, 12 marble bathrooms, and sprawling living spaces. It also offers luxurious features including private elevators for discreet access, bulletproof windows for enhanced security and a grand piano for elegance. The suite also comes with a personal assistant, chef and butler who are in service 24 hours a day to meet the desires and special requests of guests staying in the suite.

In short, the pièce de résistance of the suite is the breathtaking panoramic view of Lake Geneva and the Alps, offering an unforgettable sight at sunset.

More About Hotel President Wilson

The hotel is a 5-minute walk from The MindEscape and close to Paquis Baths. Situated by Lake Geneva, it is only 0.9 km from Parc de La Perle du Lac. Guests can enjoy beautiful natural views of the lake just a short walk away. Nearby shopping includes Manor Genève Department Store, a quick drive from Hotel President Wilson, A Luxury Collection Hotel. The location is also convenient, with Gautier bus stop about a 5-minute walk and Geneva train station within a 10-minute walk.

It offers an exquisite dining experience crafted by Michelin-starred chefs, who prepare world-class cuisines using the finest local ingredients. The elegant atmosphere allows the exceptional food and service to shine. It also boasts a luxurious spa with tailored treatments, a calm ambience and top-notch facilities.

Hotel President Wilson has a dedicated concierge team that provides bespoke services, catering to guests' every need with personalised recommendations and arrangements. From private yacht excursions to tailored shopping experiences, the team creates unique moments for each visitor. The hotel stands out among luxury rivals like The Burj Al Arab and The Ritz Paris, particularly for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Hotel President Wilson is the epitome of luxury, security and personalised service. Whether hosting a lavish wedding, corporate retreat, or family gathering, this iconic hotel promises an unforgettable experience that redefines the very essence of luxury accommodation.