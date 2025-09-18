Indonesia Is Offering Permanent Residency Applications For Under Rs 59,000 And Indians Can Apply Too

For Indians looking to make Southeast Asia their long-term base, Indonesia offers one of the most accessible permanent residency systems.
With its mix of thriving business opportunities, vibrant culture, and relatively straightforward immigration rules, the country is increasingly attractive for investors, professionals and families.
The permanent residency permit in Indonesia is known as the ITAP (Kartu Izin Tinggal Tetap), also referred to as KITAP. Holding this card allows you to live, work and invest in the country with far more stability than a short-term visa.
Understanding KITAP
A permanent resident in Indonesia is a foreign national permitted to stay for an extended period with rights similar to those of locals. KITAPs are valid for five years at a time, and renewals can extend your stay indefinitely.
Residency Vs Citizenship
Residency allows long-term stay, access to work permits, banking and healthcare. Citizenship, however, provides political rights such as voting, passport privileges, and eligibility for public office.
Types Of Residency Permits
- Temporary residency (ITAS/KITAS) - valid for one year, renewable up to five years.
- Permanent residency (ITAP/KITAP) - requires holding ITAS for five years, valid for five years, renewable for life.
Benefits Of Indonesian PR
- No repeated visa applications
- Freedom to enter and exit Indonesia easily
- Ability to open local bank accounts
- Driving licence eligibility
- Legal employment with a valid work permit
- Stronger integration into the local system
The Cost Breakdown
The government fees for ITAP are:
- Application fee- around Rs 58,000 to Rs 65,000 (IDR 10-12 million) depending on the type of application
- Renewal fee- about Rs 27,000 to Rs 33,000 (IDR 5-6 million) every five years
- Additional costs apply if you are applying through investment, marriage, or work sponsorship routes, along with notary, translation, and consultant charges.
How To Get Permanent Residency In Indonesia
Two primary routes are available:
1. Status transfer from ITAS
- Reside in Indonesia continuously for three years
- Married to an Indonesian citizen for at least two years
Immediate eligibility for:
- Ex-children of dual citizenship
- Children of ITAP holders born in Indonesia
- Former Indonesian citizens
Alternative Faster Tracks Include:
- Investment visa- PR in three years with qualifying investment
- Marriage to an Indonesian citizen - PR after two years of marriage
- Exceptional talent visa - for contributions in arts, sports, or sciences
- Highly skilled worker visa - for professionals in fields like IT and engineering
- Humanitarian grounds - rare cases such as asylum seekers
Renewing Your ITAP
- Start renewal within 60 days of expiry
- Submit passport, current ITAP, residence proof, and photographs
- Pay the renewal fees online
- Attend fingerprinting and interview at immigration
- Collect new ITAP card once approved
Indonesia's permanent residency programme balances flexibility with opportunity, making it an appealing option for Indians seeking stability, mobility, and a long-term base in one of Asia's most dynamic nations.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world