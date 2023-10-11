Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's Ethnic Elegance Is A Style Treat In Hua Main

In Hua Main Song, Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's Ethnic Elegance Is A Style Treat

In a never-before-seen pairing, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to take over our hearts with their on-screen chemistry and style. The actors will be seen together in their upcoming film Animal. While we eagerly gear up for the release, here's a little glimpse, as the first song Hua Main is out. With their passionate portrayal of cinematic arts, they brought us a beautiful ethnic fashion moment. For the main look, the actors were decked up in ethereal ethnic ensembles that were simplicity at its best. With a scenic backdrop of snow and mountains, Rashmika was seen adorning a beautiful traditional saree in the contrast of ivory and red. The red borders came with minimal gold-toned detailing that accentuated her overall look. Ranbir complemented Rashmika's look in a white kurta pajama as he made a case for monochrome fashion.

For the opening scene of the song, the actors served another subtle style statement with classic hues and simple silhouettes. Rashmika donned a white kurta set that came with sleek embellishments. She amped up her style with a printed scarf. Ranbir was seated next to her in a classy all-black look that consisted of a chic blazer, pants and a turtleneck. The on-screen pair kept their striking fashion game on point with their style.

Rashmika and Ranbir's on-screen style in Hua Main is redefined ethnic fashion at its best.