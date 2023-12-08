If An Ornament Was A Gown, It Would Look Like Halle Berry's Sheer Gothic Version

Halle Berry's red carpet look for the Red Sea Film Festive is a literal work of art

Just so nobody forgets that Halle Berry was the OG Bond girl, she entered the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Festival only to never leave our minds thereafter. As ornamental as her career in Hollywood was the gown she picked for the closing ceremony of the film festival. She was dressed in a black and metallic festive naked dress from Elie Saab's latest collection that concealed and revealed just what it needed to. The gown featured a full skirt with gothic motifs embroidered all through it over net fabric that ran from the Victorian collar to the bell sleeves as well. The swirl patterns running across the dress reach a minimum at the keyhole on the neckline for effective red carpet measure. Given the dress's stunning and ornate structure, Halle Berry kept her accessories to the minimum with just a pair of gold earrings climbing up her earlobes. As for the hair and makeup, she kept that simple as well. Her lob with caramel highlight bangs was swept in a low bun and her dewy complexion, light brown glossy lip and feathered lashes together made room for her gown to do all the talking.

Also Read: At NYFW 2023, Halle Berry's Plunging Black Dress Was A Showstopper Moment At Michael Kors' Show

If it takes one pantsuit for Halle Berry to turn her boss woman game on, you've got it. Earlier in the week, she was seen in a golden silk pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti worn over a teal lace bralette underneath for contrast. She rounded her look up with gold-layered necklaces. Even though her makeup was just as gorgeous and minimal this time as well, she let her hair down, in conversation and literally for the caramel locks to almost camouflage with her pantsuit.

Halle Berry's star presence is and will remain as iconic as her red carpet outfits.

Also Read: For The Phenomenal Halle Berry, "Life Ain't Always Perfect But This Jumpsuit Is"