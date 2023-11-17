If A 'Hottest Mom' Beauty Routine Existed, Eva Longoria's Skincare Tutorial Would Be The One To Follow

The "Hottest Mom" Beauty Routine Might Exist, All Thanks To Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria's red carpet appearances have always served us with the best beauty moments. Her beauty secrets have always kept us on the look out for the best tips. You could count on us to be there with our pen and paper. Recently in a Vogue video, the actress dropped her "hottest mom" beauty routine and it is nothing short of fabulous. To begin with, she uses a hyaluronic acid serum to plump and prep the skin. She then goes in with Augustinus Bader's face oil, followed by Rich Cream. De-puffing is super essential. She says in the video, "I use my Facify machine to de-puff my face." She uses it to contour her cheeks as well. She then uses the L'Oreal serum to prep her under-eyes and adds in the Augustinus Bader masks. She then adds a layer of Laneige lip mask on her lips.

Also Read: Eva Longoria's Motherhood Diaries Includes "Miami Things" Like Walks On The Beach With Her Son Santiago

She further adds, "Here's some sunblock. I never do less than 50." Her next step involves using L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion which adds a gleaming touch to the skin.

She then preps her eyes with a concealer. She says, "I don't like to powder a lot. The whole baking thing is not for me. For my everyday look, I kind of go super light. I use more of like a nude brown."

She uses a nude brown tone and adds a tiny bit of shimmer. She then adds a bronze tone to her lids to complete it. She uses Victoria Beckham's brown eyeliner to notch up the look. She then smudges it with a chocolate brown eyeshadow.

Her next step involved using a tinted foundation followed by a concealer and then she uses a bronzer to get that snatched, radiant finish.

What look is even complete without a blush? Eva uses a beautiful coral tone and applies it slightly above the cheeks for a lifted look. She sealed it with a little highlighter followed by another layer of bronzer to set the look. She then uses a powder to fine-tune the makeup.

Also Read: Eva Longoria's "Kind of R&R" Includes A Midriff-Flossing Black Swim Set On The Beach In Spain

When it's time for the lips, she uses a Victoria Beckham lip liner and then goes in with two different shades of lipstick. She then did her lashes by adding some fake lashes for that drama. Finally, she says, "My last touch for the makeup is a gloss that I put right in the centre."

We definitely are integrating Eva Longoria's everyday beauty secrets into our beauty routines.