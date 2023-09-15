7 Indian Celebrity-Owned Beauty Brands Changing The Beauty Game In India

Beauty brands by Indian celebrities

With every passing day, there is some addition to the beauty world whether they are trending beauty treatments, a must-have beauty tool, or a new beauty brand launched in the market. However, a recent trend over the past few years has been the growing number of Indian celebrities venturing into this space as entrepreneurs with their own beauty product lines. Nayanthara is the latest to join this list with an Instagram post, making the launch of her new beauty brand 9 Skin official. The post was captioned, "Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love. We've poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature & modern science with nanotechnology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin! We introduce @9SKINOfficial. The labor of Self love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. Because we believe Self love is all we need. The 9SKIN journey begins on the 29th of September, 2023. Prepare for an amazing skincare experience! #9Skin #ComingSoon#selflove. Nayanthara's brand says to focus on self love and clean ingredients.

Also Read: Nayanthara's Dark Floral Co-Ord Set Gets Us In The Groove To Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

While there are a whole host of celebrities entering the market, what is common between them is the desire to leverage local, natural and even ayurvedic ingredients in their products, which is a key differentiator of their brands and international premium brands that have entered the market. Additionally, they offer a wider range of products than existing Ayurvedic beauty brands in the market, offering the customer novelty and variety.

Just last month, Kriti Sanon launched her beauty line called "Hyphen." The brand has a wide range of skincare products like sunscreens, moisturisers, serums, and more products in the range but most of all claims to have "hyphened" the power of nature to being natural products to customers in each bottle. The products are vegan-free, plastic-free and 100% natural according to their website.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Forays Into The Beauty Business With Her Skincare Brand 'Hyphen'

Katrina Kaif has a makeup brand called Kay by Katrina. This brand has a wide range of products from concealers, liners, lipsticks, and foundations to many more makeup products. The products are cruelty-free and are premium makeup products.

Deepika Padukone launched her beauty brand called 82 Degrees East in 2022. This brand has beauty and skincare products like moisturiser, oil-based sunscreens, and more. The brand focuses on holistic practices which help in "nourishing the mind, body and spirit with self-care".

Priyanka Chopra's "Anamoly" has been very popular since the very beginning. The haircare label was launched in the USA in 2022. As per Anamoly's website, they say to deliver affordable, best-in-class products as they believe that everyone should have access to the best.

Masaba Gupta who is a famous fashion designer in India has a makeup brand called LoveChild. The beauty brand has perfumes, nail lacquers, and lip colours among other makeup products. Mainly the products of LoveChild are suitable for Indian skin types and colours.

Sonakshi Sinha introduced a beauty brand for nail care called Soezi. The brand has press-on nails with easy-to-apply kits in vibrant colours and shades. The whole purpose of these nails is to make one's life easier. You can have easy-to-maintain, neatly manicured nails in whatever shape and colour you want.

With the boom in celebrity brands in India, there is a lot more choice for customers and a more direct channel to connect with their favourite stars. No doubt, we're likely to see a lot more high profile entries into this space soon.

Also Read: On A Cloudy Day, Sonakshi Sinha Brings Us Sunshine In A Yellow Co-Ord Set