You Must Visit These 5 Famous Monuments In Rome When On A "Roman Holiday" Like Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar has been on a wanderlust-filled ride off-late; travelling across Europe and exploring the culture, food, music, art, landscapes and more. The Little Things actress is currently lost in the streets and alleys of Italy's capital city of Rome, where she has left no tourist-famous monument aside to visit. In fact, Mithila shared a picture-perfect carousel post of images from her time in Rome that showed her posing for pictures at the Colosseum, St, Peter's Basilica and more. But that's not all; she also shared pictures of the delicious delights she enjoyed on the trip including Italian gelato, a cuppa of frothy piping hot coffee, a chocolate and cream-filled croissant and more.

Also Read: "Lean On" This Travel Guide To Explore The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Like Mithila Palkar On Her Recent Italian Holiday

Following Mithila's trail, here are five must-visit monuments in Rome that should be on your list the next time you visit.

1. The Colosseum

The Colosseum located at the Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy is an elliptical amphitheatre in the centre of the capital city. It is exactly east of the Roman Forum and is the largest amphitheatre ever built in the world despite, it being built so many centuries ago.

2. St. Peter's Basilica

The Papal Basilica of Saint Peter or the Saint Peter's Basilica is a church of the Italian High Renaissance located in the Vatican City, which is a microstate enclaved within the city of Rome in Italy.

3. The Roman Forum

The Roman Forum is a rectangular forum surrounded by the ruins of several important ancient government buildings located at the centre of the city of Rome. In the ancient era, the populace referred to it as the Forum Magnum or simply, the Forum and used it as a marketplace.

4. Pantheon

The Pantheon is a former temple in Rome which has been standing since 609 A.D. as a Catholic church in the city of Rome in Italy. It was built on the site of the former temple commissioned by Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa during the reign of Augustus.

5. Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain is an 18th century fountain located in the Trevi district in Rome and was designed by the Italian architect Nicola Salvi and was completed by Guiseppe Pannini along with several others in the year 1762.

Mithila Palkar's "Roman Holiday" was a quite a postcard-worthy adventure that makes us want to take a flight and jet-set to Italy.

Also Read: Mithila Palkar's Mix-And-Match Swim Set Is Colour Blocking At Its Most Chic In Australia