Hansika Motwani Steals A Million Hearts In A Blue-Sequinned Saree

Hansika Motwani is embracing the blues! No, we are not talking about melancholy but her sartorial colour palette. Her social media is full of fashionable outings that instantly make it to our wishlist. Now, Hansika seems to have stepped into her ethnic era, dishing out pre-wedding guest looks with her stunning saree avatar.

Hansika Motwani played muse to designer duo Rimple and Harpreet, draping herself in a sheer blue six-yard wonder. Embellished with sequins, the saree, styled expertly by Nirupama Raghupathy, had glam written all over it. Shimmery beaded floral adornments in a bronze shade served panache in equal measure. The temple-bordered piping added a touch of traditional elegance. Hansika wore the sparkly masterpiece casually as the pallu cascaded in length loosely from her shoulders. Who says sarees have to be wrapped traditionally? Hansika is here to prove it.

The lower pleats featured intricate gota patti work. Subtle zig-zag borders at the hem offered a unique spin. Hansika Motwani did not hold back with the blouse. Adhering to the blue hue, she went with a sweetheart neckline number that had exquisite flower and leaf patterns, coupled with ornamentation. The cuff sleeves were a sequinned spectacle, which made her look radiant.

With her saree stealing the spotlight, Hansika Motwani resorted to minimal jewellery. She opted for stone-encrusted golden danglers and a silver ring. That was all about it - no necklace, no bangles, only simple accessories.

For makeup, Hansika Motwani was all about levelling up her allure. On her radiant base, she dabbed the right amount of blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks. Rosy pink lips elevated her charm. Hansika's classic stroke of winged eyeliner and mascara-laden curled-up lashes with shimmery pink eyeshadow contributed to the much-needed drama. Open and wavy brunette tresses framed her face wonderfully.

A true-blue fashionista, Hansika Motwani has rightfully earned a place in the good books of the fashion police.