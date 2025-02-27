Hania Aamir Exudes Glam In An Embroidered Ivory <i>Sharara</i> Set

Hania Aamir is leaving no chance to impress the fashion police with her stylish ensemble. From her power-dressing pantsuit to her elegant ethnic style, Hania is serving looks and how. After dazzling in a metallic gown, the star now made an appearance in another traditional look, and we love it. The star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, and we can't take our eyes off her beautiful look.

In the pictures, we can see Hania donning a stunning ivory-coloured sharara set. Her set came with an embroidered kurta, pants, and a matching dupatta. The ivory kurta featured a sweetheart neckline with a sleeveless pattern and had intricate golden embroidery all over it. The floral prints over the kurta were neatly aligned with the embellishment, giving it more of a royal look. The triangle cut-out design at the hem of the kurta and the beige fringes perfectly adorning it added more charm to the look. The star paired her embellished kurta with matching sharara pants and a sheer dupatta. The dupatta also came with golden accents all over it that complemented her whole outfit.

The star went along with the theme and accessorised her look with matching beige bangles, a pair of diamond-studded earrings, and flat juttis. For her makeup, Hania went with her signature rosy glam look, with flushed cheeks, lots of highlighter, wispy lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, winged liner, shimmery lids, neatly done brows, and pink nude lips. Hania completed her look with her hair safely pinned at the side while leaving the rest of her tresses all open, cascading down her shoulders.

