From Rangoli To Table Settings, 5 Simple Ideas To Decorate Your Home For Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: These ideas will definitely up your decor game

The onset of the festive season brings in a whole wave of enthusiasm, zeal and happiness. With Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated widely, we are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with utmost energy. The festive season is the perfect time to add that vibe to your home as well. It is that time of the year when we bring Ganesha idol home and what better way to welcome it than by decking up our homes. We all have a very personal take on festive decor and it is time to take it a level up with these simple yet appealing decor ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read: Follow These 6 Eco-Friendly Home Decor Ideas For Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

5 Ideas To Deck Up Your Home This Festive Season

1. Statement Decor

Ditch the regular decor and instead, make space for statement pieces that will add to the Ganeshotsav decor. A classic yet subtle elephant side piece or elephant-shaped candle holders can notch up your festive decor. You can even take the eco-friendly route and opt for beautiful paper flowers. These will not only serve the purpose but will also add a pop of colour while being conscious about the environment. Plus, you can also use the paper flowers again for other decor purposes in the future.

2. Focus On The Table

To make it an eye-catching one, it is best to avoid too much decor on the table. A cluttered table might look a little unmanageable. You can adorn the table borders with flowers. Add a fruit tray and sweet tray to your table. A few small diyas will look perfect to add that finishing touch to the table.

3. Ganpati Lighting

No festive decor is complete without the right kind of lighting. Subtle golden or champagne-hued lighting will add an extra edge to your Ganesh Chaturthi decor. String and fairy lights are the best way to add to the festive ambience.

4. Soothing Fragrance

A set atmosphere with a soothing and calming aura is a must for peaceful prayers. Potpourri and incense sticks will add that touch to your festive setting. They not only lend a soothing fragrance to the room but look beautiful as well.

5. Rangoli

Rangoli has high significance when it comes to festivities. With some flowers or coloured powder, you can create a beautiful rangoli. Either you can go for big mandala designs or if you are someone who likes to keep it simple, you can even make a small corner rangoli. It will add an aesthetically pleasing look to your set up.