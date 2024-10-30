From Gourmet Popcorn To Dry Fruit Ice Cream, 10 Edible Diwali 2024 Gifts For The Festive Season

Diwali is a festival like no other, which also means festive gifting is like no other occasion. Gifting during this season is best suited for a larger gathering, especially when meeting extended families and a wider group of friends; rather than specific individual gifts, which are more designed for those nearer and dearer. When visiting relatives or attending parties, what always works is food and beverage gifts, which can be shared amongst a group and will be enjoyed by more than just one. This Diwali 2024, they don't need to be dry fruit packets or mithai alone because we've got a list of 10 edible gifts to give for the festival of lights.

1. Deliciae By Bunty Mahajan Brings A Luxurious Touch To Festive Dining

You'll be the favourite guest of the festivities when you drop in at a dinner party with luxury eats from Deliciae By Bunty Mahajan. This season, Deliciae has crafted a spectacular range of eggless confectionary that blends classic flavors with contemporary elegance. The Thandai Tres Leches, is where the spiced milk drink meets the indulgent three-milk cake, the Rose Pistachio Tres Leches combines the fragrance of rose and pistachios, while the Gulab Jamun Cheesecake reimagines two desserts in one spectacular creation. Their signature dry fruit chocolate collection features luxurious Dry Fruit Dates, velvety Handmade Truffles, crunchy Nutty Rochers, and Date & Nut Squares. The Assorted Chocolates Gift Box offers a curated selection of their popular confections. Each box is thoughtfully designed to create that perfect first impression when presented to loved ones during festivities.

Deliciae By Bunty Mahajan is available in Mumbai and Bengaluru across retail outlets and online.

2. Naturals Ice Cream Launches Royal Dry Fruit Ice Cream

If dry fruits are mandatorily part of Diwali celebrations but require a contemporary format this season, then Naturals Ice Cream has got you covered. The brand has launched its festive flavour Royal Dry Fruit which is available exclusively from October 18, 2024 to November 8, 2024. The limited-edition treat is crafted with a blend of premium nuts and raisins while its addition of chocolate bites adds a delightful twist, making each scoop a celebration of flavours that's as festive as the season itself. The ice-cream brings together the creamy goodness of milk with a decadent mix of cashews, apricots, prunes, raisins, and a hint of saffron. Perfect for a gathering or even treating yourself after a day of celebrations, Royal Dry Fruit will make your Diwali extra sweet. Don't miss it as you've got only 21 days to enjoy this exclusive flavour.

The Naturals Ice Cream Royal Dry Fruit flavour is available across all Naturals retail outlets.

3. The Baker's Dozen Fuses Taste With Tradition For Diwali

Artisan bakery brand The Baker's Dozen is staking their claim as part of Diwali gifting. After all, who wouldn't want to bite into a crisp cookie or garnish a toastie over chai with their loved ones during the festival. The brand has launched its latest gifting range featuring two standout gift boxes in elegant packaging. The Gourmet Celebrations Gift Box features a delightful mix of soft muffins, crisp cookies, and artisanal savoury toasts. It contains Dark Chocolate Cookies, Chocochip Cookies, Coconut Oat Cookies, Orange Muffins, Chocochip Muffins, and Butter Garlic Toast, priced at Rs 499. The Handcrafted Cookies Gift Box is a delicious assortment that is perfect for treating yourself or someone special. The gift box contains Dark Chocolate Cookies, Chocochip Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookies, and Coconut Oat Cookies, which is priced at Rs 299.

The Baker's Dozen is available via Swiggy.

4. Gift 4700BC's Pataka Popcorn Range Which Everybody Will Dig Into

If you'd prefer to gift savoury rather than sweet this Diwali, then we've got just what you need. 4700BC has launched their range of Pataka Popcorn in time for the festive season. From the gourmet snacking brand comes a hamper of a mixed variety of popcorn; such as chocolate, caramel, and cheese, creating a delightful blend of sweet and salty goodness. The star of this hamper, Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate Popcorn, offers a classic gourmet experience, layered with three exotic chocolates for an indulgent twist. Also included are the Himalayan Salt Caramel and Hawaiian BBQ Cheese flavors, making this decorative Diwali hamper the perfect partner to celebrate the festival of bonds in a truly delightful way.

The 4700BC Pataka Popcorn range is available on the official brand website.

5. Explore Indian Flavours In Modern Style With Mithai-Inspired Mini Doughnuts From Toast Doughnut Shop

This is far from your everyday box of mithai, that's for sure. This season, Toast Doughnut Shop adds a fun twist to the festivities with a limited edition of a Diwali-inspired box of 12 mini doughnuts. Mumbai's first brioche doughnut shop are blending the flavours of traditional Indian mithai with the indulgence of their signature brioche doughnuts. The limited edition box of 12 mini doughnuts flavours like Mathura Pedha, which has dulce de leche and white chocolate cardamom ganache; Rose Barfi, with gulkand and condensed milk ganache; Saffron Kaju Katli, topped with saffron ganache and silver leaf; Chocolate & Pistachio Kunafa Barfi, a decadent blend of chocolate ganache and pistachio butter; Mango Barfi, combining condensed milk ganache, mango puree, and saffron; and Carrot Cake Halwa, with carrot halwa, white chocolate, cream cheese ganache, and pistachios. Ideal as a teatime snack or sugary treat post Diwali dinner, this modern gift box is so good, you'll be purchasing one for yourself too.

The Toast Doughnut Shop's Diwali doughnuts are available online and at their bakery in Bandra West, Mumbai.

6. Celebrate Diwali With Fervour And Spirits From Indri And Camikara

The festival of lights almost mandatorily calls for a round of cocktails to begin the festivities. That's why Piccadily Distilleries has just the right options for the season. Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2024 is crafted from peated Indian six-row barley and distilled in traditional Indian made copper pot stills. It features flavours of dates, raisins, caramel, soft spice and oak and is priced at Rs 15,000. Then there's the Indri x House of the Dragon collaboration, wherein House Of Black is a single malt whisky with aromas of sweet toffee, creamy vanilla, and a touch of subtle peat and House Of Green is an elegant single malt whisky with notes of ripe bananas, vanilla, toffee, honey, raisins, and pineapple. They are priced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,500. Finally, there's the Camikara 3YO Pure Cane Juice Rum, which is bound to be the life of the party. This 100% natural sipping rum has a harmonious balance of oak and cane juice spirit, with delicate oak nuances, a hint of char-induced smokiness and natural sweet notes.

The spirits are available at select premium outlets in Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra and more places and exclusively at Delhi Duty Free.

7. Gift Tradition With Mithai By The Fern Goregaon

If Diwali won't be complete without a sweet treat, then turn to mithai by The Fern Goregaon. The hotel in Mumbai has launched a decorative box of Indian sweets with three varieties within. Featuring favourites like kaju pedas and more, they are garnished with rose petals and come in a pretty gift box that is ideal for gifting. Besides mithai, the hotel also offers premium hampers with an assortment of products specially for Diwali gifting.

The Fern Goregaon gift boxes are available via phone call at +91 8291101157.

8. Gift The Goodness Of A Cup Of Coffee Every Morning With Coffeeza's Finero Coffee Machine

A gift that lasts long after Diwali goes is a gift that will be treasured for a long time. The Finero Next Coffee Machine and gift set by Coffeeza is perfect for coffee lovers, who will enjoy this gift; not just during the festive season but for years to come. This beautifully curated gift set includes everything needed to create café-quality beverages right at home, making it a perfect way to spread joy and warmth. The set features the Finero Next Coffee Machine, a sleek milk frother, and 20 assorted capsules, offering a delightful variety of flavours to enjoy. With this thoughtful gift, coffee lovers can indulge in their favorite brews and elevate their daily rituals, making every moment of Diwali even more special.

The Coffeeza Diwali Gift Set is available on the official brand website.

9. Gift Luxury With Bateel India's Florise Collection

The Florise Collection by Bateel India is a truly magnificent selection designed to leave a lasting impression this festive season. Drawing inspiration from the Latin word ‘flos', which means ‘flower', these gift boxes honour floral beauty and natural grace. Priced at Rs 5,430, each set is carefully curated to include an array of gourmet delights, including organic plain and filled dates, ensuring that your gift is not just a gesture but a memorable experience.

The Bateel India Florise Collection is available at retail outlets and online.

10. Stranger & Sons Collaborates With Subko To Launch An Espresso Martini

Introduce a new cocktail to your Diwali party menu. Stranger & Sons has joined hands with with Subko to introduce the FILTR Martini. Inspired by South Indian filter coffee and the cherished kaapi ritual, the ready-to-drink cocktail, which is priced at Rs 2,999, reimagines the traditional espresso martini by blending specialty coffee with Stranger & Sons gin to create a unique interpretation of the timeless cocktail.

The Stranger & Sons FILTR Martini is available across retail stores in Goa and Maharashtra.