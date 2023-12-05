Sam Smith's Plaid Vivienne Westwood Skirt Suit With Black Platform Boots Is Gender-Bending Style Done Fabulously

Sam Smith's Plaid Skirt Suit Is Gender-Bending Style Done Fabulously

The British Fashion Council held their annual award function at Royal Albert Hall last night. The starry event celebrated the finest newsmakers in the British fashion industry and was attended by stars from across the world. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Michaela Coel in their couture best, this red carpet certainly raked up the style points. Artist extraordinare Sam Smith was also in attendance. It isn't only a melodious voice that Sam is gifted with; it's also an incredible sense of personal style. The non-binary singer is often seen turning heads with their striking style choices and the Fashion Awards 2023 were no different.

Sam donned a dark coloured plaid skirt suit, which was a custom Andreas Kronthaler creation for British designer label Vivienne Westwood. It comprised of a buttoned blazer with puff sleeves and a high waist pleated skirt which had the leanings of a kilt. The artist accessorized with exaggerated black platform boots with black socks beneath. Don't miss the micro-purse in their hand. Sam also revealed the garter and stockings worn beneath the skirt, as well as a Betty Boop tattoo.

In a photoshoot from the event, Sam was snapped besides Lena Dunham. The singer won the Cultural Innovator Award and innovate they did with a gender-bending look that went beyond. Sam donned a black gown with exaggerated puff sleeves and tulle detailing over the body. Diamond earrings and a necklace lend the classic touch to this red carpet look.

Sam Smith made sure to turn heads on this red carpet.

