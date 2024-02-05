Zakir Hussain And Shankar Mahadevan Left Their Mark In Dapper Ethnic Ensembles On Their Grammys 2024 Winning Night

Zakir, Shankar's Dapper Ethnic Style Shines On Their Grammy Winning Night

The Grammys 2024 took place earlier today at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. While the usual suspects of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus swept the winnings at the award ceremony, there were a few standout stars who made India proud at the global event; namely Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan. The percussionist won the award for Best Global Music Performance for Pashto with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia. To accept his award that broadened the presence of Indian music on the world map, Zakir chose an ethnic fusion look that was suave as it was stylish. He wore a pristine white Mandarin collared kurta with a matching pair of straight-fit trousers. Over it, the musical maestro wore a white blazer which had buttons accenting the sleeves and floral embroidery in a silver sequin detail. His outfit was paired with brogues and his hair was worn in its usual curls.

Shankar Mahadevan was also one of the Indian Grammy winners at the ceremony. Zakir's band Shakti, for which Shankar is a vocalist, won Best Global Music Album for This Moment. Shankar went entirely traditional with his choice of ethnic wear on the Grammys 2024 red carpet. The musician wore a crisp black long-sleeved kurta with a Mandarin collar and silver buttons over the front. With it were ivory toned pajamas and gold embroidered black juttis on his feet. He didn't forget to match the look with his black frame spectacles.

Thanks to Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, Indian ethnic wear also got its share under the spotlight at the Grammys 2024.

