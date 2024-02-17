Isha Ambani Is Nothing But An Ethnic Princess In A Beautiful Pink Lehenga For Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Isha Ambani Is Nothing But An Ethnic Princess In A Beautiful Pink Lehenga

Isha Ambani's carved niche in the style sphere is perfect to give style fashion fanatics a run for their money. Her opulent ethnic wardrobe will inspire you to reinvent your own. Isha Ambani has a closet that never fails to give elegant fashion a trendy spin. Her extensive wedding guest wardrobe comes with multiple designer silhouettes that have redefined classic style like never before. We love her easy-going dresses and red carpet style but her traditional fits hit different. The Ambani clan gears up for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities and ever-so-stylishly. Isha Ambani is truly leading the wedding guest fashion bandwagon as she turns up looking like a million bucks in a beautiful blush pink lehenga. Her pastel pink number seemed like a perfect choice for the ceremony. The gold-toned intricate embroidered details added all the glam to her attire. She brilliantly styled her look with those beautiful emerald jewels that hit the fashion note right. Rosy glam and neat open tresses sealed the beauty deal for her.

Also Read: Isha Ambani Walks Straight Out Of A Stunning Ethnic Dream In A Beautiful Black Saree For Her Lokmat Award Win

Isha Ambani's sartorial choices are always a hit. Whether she is attending an event or is all decked up for festive celebrations, her fashion greatness tends to impress. Previously, for the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2024 ceremony, Isha looked breathtaking in a beautiful black drape. She picked a minimally embellished black saree to create maximum impact with her style. She paired the glitzy number with a matching blouse to make a monochrome statement. With dewy glam and open tresses, Isha looked like a stunning ethnic dream.

Ethnic style has a special spot in Isha Ambani's repertoire