In A Tulle Gown, Sofia Boutella Made Sure To Paint The Town Red In The Most Fabulous Way Possible

Sofia Boutella Made Sure To Paint The Town Red In The Most Fabulous Way

'Tis the season, not only to be jolly but to bring out the reds, golds and greens. While that's slowly catching up on this side of the world, Los Angeles is already seeing Christmas dressing at its festive best. Netflix held the premier of its upcoming movie Rebel Moon: Part One A Child Of Fire in Los Angeles, which saw its starry cast and crew descend on the red carpet. From Charlie Hunnam to Zack Snyder, it was one fabulous night which saw most of them step out in shades of black, white, beige and red. From amongst them all, it was Algerian-French actress Sofia Boutella who caught our eyes.

Photo Credit: AFP

The stunning star picked a divine crimson shade for the red carpet that was also perfectly appropriate for the holiday season. Sofia looked gamine in a red mini dress that had a short length and a ruched detail across the chest. The most thrilling part of her dress however, was located at the back. Fanning out from her waist was a voluminous tulle train in the same fiery shade as her dress, that grazed the ground. Except for the rings on her fingers, Sofia skipped the accessories. Completing the ensemble was a pair of glossy red pumps on her feet.

The most eye-catching part of Sofia's look was her shaggy bob haircut. With frayed ends and a choppy fringe across her forehead, it added a polished touch to her look. Paired with it was neutral makeup of coral blush and glossy cheeks.

It's definitely the colour of the season that Sofia is wearing to perfection.

