For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities, Radhika Merchant In A Pastel Patchwork Anamika Khanna Lehenga Looks Better Than A Floral Garden In Spring

Radhika Merchant is a picture of floral elegance in this lehenga

There has been celebration after celebration in the Ambani household and for good reason. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally getting closer to tying the knot and the ceremonies that have crossed months and years have a new reason. The pre-wedding festivities have begun in Jamnagar with the first ceremony, the Lagan Lakhvanu. Radhika Merchant looked like the most ethereal bride around dressed to pure pastel perfection heights. It was a custom-made Anamika Khanna lehenga with her signature floral work accented with different patches of sequins to give this modern-day bride her own personal charm. The Ambanis love their diamonds and this daughter-in-law-to-be is walking the same path with a three-tiered diamond necklace set worn with a maangtikka and a bangle. Her makeup was pristine and minimal. Her hairstyle was feminine and effortless. The significance of this ceremony is immense in the Gujarati community. It marks the writing of the first wedding invite called Kankotri which is then offered to God to seek blessings for the newly-married couple.

Radhika Merchant's love for everything floral and the pastel palette makes her the easiest bridal inspiration for any spring wedding. While we're sure and can't wait to see her in more pastel wedding outfits from her wedding, she also runs a parade of pastel Indian wear suited for a bridesmaid whenever she likes. What better than Sabyasachi's magic woven into a paste floral sareeto do the trick? A pastel floral saree from Sabyasachi, flowers in her hair, and her fresh bride-to-be glow - what more does one need?

Before or after her wedding, as far as pastel wedding outfits are concerned, we bet Radhika Merchant as a modern-day bride is going places.

