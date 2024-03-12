Surbhi Chandna In An Embellished Sharara Looked Like Pastel Perfection For Her Chooda Ceremony

Surbhi Chandna In An Embellished Sharara Looked Like Pastel Perfection

Happy brides are the most beautiful ones and recently, it was Surbhi Chandna who made a case for the same with her bridal style. After breaking the bridal dress code in a teal and peach lehenga, the actress dropped another ethereal wedding look for us to bookmark. Surbhi shared a beautiful video from her chooda ceremony and wrote, "Been a week of being married. Major Missing all the madness." While the appealing vision grabbed the attention, it was Surbhi's embellished style that stole the show. For her chooda ceremony, she opted for a modern look in a beautiful sharara set. The silver embellished details on the blush pink silhouette was a fashion treat for us. She paired the flared sharara with a short kurta and semi-sheer dupatta. The bling was perfectly balanced with polki jewellery that included a chic choker and matching earrings. The bridal beauty world is sticking to the minimal route and Surbhi joined the bandwagon as she went for a matte nude look.

Surbhi Chandna's wedding style was far from ordinary. Ditching pink, ivory and red, the actress turned to a fresher palette of hues to turn out as the most stunning bride. She married her longtime beau, entrepreneur Karan Sharma and based on snippets from their dreamy wedding, they looked nothing short of ethereal. She picked a beautiful teal and peach lehenga to set a new benchmark for the season's bridal trends. The statement-making pearl details on the blouse added an extra edge to the look. She took modern-day wedding style to a new level with matching jewellery.

Surbhi Chandna's bridal style was a mix of colour and bling