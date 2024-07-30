Beyonce Stuns As A Striking Crimson Cowgirl, Picked From The Mugler Spring Summer 1992 Collection

Beyonce slayed a dazzling cowgirl look drenched in a crimson bejwelled bodysuit

Beyonce Carter Knowles, the iconic popstar who does it all in style, has given us yet another winning sartorial moment. The Texas Hold'em singer was recently seen posing in all red and jewel tones for a photoshoot of her own clothing label, Cowboy Carter Vinyl. The designer label Mugler posted a picture of Beyonce on their Instagram handle, showcasing the American popstar acing a rather glam cowgirl look dressed in glitter.

Beyonce dazzled her way into our lives yet again with a bejewelled outfit of the day. The singer and songwriter donned a strapless structured red bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a body-hugging fit which accentuated her curves. The garment was embellished with dazzling crystals in tones of red and silver all over. It also featured beaded fringe around the chest and waistline.

The bodysuit was perfectly paired with thigh-high boots that mimicked the bell-bottom trouser style and was attached to the bodysuit with thick bands. A pair of matching fingerless gloves with red crystals embellished all over had fringe attached to it which added a further Western element to the look. The crowning glory on the accessories front was a matching cowgirl hat, laden with crimson jewels, gold embroidery and dangling silver heart charms.

Beyonce's hair and makeup picks of the day included blonde tresses styled in long layers. As for her makeup, she went for fluffy brows, dewy skin, an overall bronzed face, shimmer-laden eyes, lots of mascara on the lashes and a metallic red toned lip colour to match her outfit.

