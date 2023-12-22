Mallika Sherawat In A Pleated Red Gown Looks Ready To Deck The Halls Fabulously In Time For Christmas

Mallika Sherawat In A Chic Gown Looks Ready To Deck The Halls Fabulously

The Christmas carol says, "'Tis the season to be jolly", which is where we'd like to add that this is also the season to wear your Christmas best and paint the town a stunning shade of red right in time for the holidays. Mallika Sherawat knows how to do that all too well. The actress, who has made a name for herself across the world, dropped into Mumbai last night to attend Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party. Along with the slew of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in attendance, Mallika too turned up looking delightfully Christmas coded for the event.

The actress picked a red coloured gown which had a micro print over its length. It featured a choker-style decolletage with a deep incut sleeveless neckline. Pleats covered the entirely of the gown over its front, from top to the bottom and it was cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

For accessories, Mallika opted for a filigree pair of dangler earrings that peeped through from under her jet black locks. A stack of bracelets and a cocktail ring with platform heels completed the outfit.

Mallika kept her beauty look in tune with the outfit by selecting a glossy red lipstick to match her gown. Dark brows highlighted her face and a bronze blush gave her cheeks a tinge of colour.

It seems as if Mallika Sherawat has stylishly brought in the Christmas spirit with her festive dressing.

