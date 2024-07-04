Everything About Trisha Krishnan In An Embroidered Ivory Anarkali Is Absolutely Splendid

Trisha Krishnan looks lovely in everything but especially in ethnicwear

Trisha Krishnan has emerged as one of the most elegant fashionistas in the world of glitz and glam. In her latest Instagram entry, the actress upheld the magic of ethnic wear in an ivory anarkali set from the fashion label JADE by designer duo Monica and Karishma. The high-neck ensemble was an embroidered wonder running all over. Exquisite floral embellishments on the bodice and semi-transparent full sleeves delivered an angelic touch to her OOTD. Cinched at the waist the ensemble cascaded in length into a ruffled hem. Intricate mirrorwork elevated the soft aesthetics. Trisha paired the serene silhouette with a matching ivory dupatta, featuring embroidered borders and sequinned diagonal stripes. A wristwatch was the actress' sole accessory. In terms of makeup, she chose a contoured colour palette on a dewy base. Maroon matte lips and smokey eyes delivered the perfect drama. Her brown hair was left open gloriously.

Before that, Trisha Krishnan commanded attention in a pistachio green mysa angrakha set by the clothing label Kalista. Styled like an Anarkali, the flowy number came with full sleeves and tie-dye details on the sides. Trisha hopped onto the flora; trend like a true sartorial guru. How? Well, her Anarkali was printed with multiple flower designs in shades of pink, brown, and white. A drawstring element around the waist plunged into a tassel-adorned loose end complementing her traditional style. Minimal jewellery was an apt choice that befitted her OOTD. Matte-based makeup and wavy hair left loose completed her fabulous fashion.

For the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Trisha Krishnan embodied a modern Kundavai in a navy blue Anarkali set. Pulled out from the shelves of fashion label Yaksi Deepthi Reddy, the high-neck outfit received its regal touch from the shimmery golden embroidery. The bodice borders and waistline were lined with embellishments. Mini floral patterns were seen on the long sleeves too. The ruffled hem had a distinctive red border. Trisha teamed the sophisticated costume with an equally ornate dupatta.

When it comes to making an impression in ethnic wear, Trisha Krishnan ranks at the top.

