Even After 22 Years, Kajol's Sarees From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Look Stunning

Even After 22 Years, Kajol's Sarees From K3G Still Look Stunning

Kajol's sheer love for ethnic wear is not a secret. While she looks voguish in Western fits, there is no denying that the actress' true beauty comes out in sarees. For proof, we have the OG family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where Kajol delivered one look after the other in a vibrant six yards. With K3G completing 22 years, Kajol took a nostalgic ride by dropping some special moments from the Karan Johar directorial. But our eyes were indirectly drawn towards her saree-torial choices. The first number that grabbed our attention was a sheer red organza number. Although it was quite simple, the bright red colour contributed to the elegant factor. She teamed it up with a matching blouse and we loved it.

Kajol did the Barbiecore trend before all of us. Her pastel-pink saree is proof. The skinny gold borders added an extra dose of shine to the graceful outfit. The only pop of contrast to the pink six-yard wonder was the white blouse that came with similar skinny patterns in gold accents. Kajol aced her K3G look with a traditional mangal sutra, gold earrings, statement bangles, and a shiny bindi to top it all off. Open tresses cascading down her waist framed her face beautifully.

Remember the song Suraj Hua Maddham? While it was the perfect soulful number, Kajol redefined the meaning of grace. From the see-through white number to vibrant yellow, Kajol's K3G lookbook stays in our hearts rent-free.

Let's admit no one can romance a saree like Kajol.