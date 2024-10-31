Chitrangda Singh's Black Mirrorwork <i>Saree</i> Could Light Up The Diwali 2024 Night Sky

Embracing the festive spirit by taking a break from film shoots in European cities, Chitrangda Singh was back to join in the celebration. She captivated onlookers at this year's Diwali celebrations in a stunning black saree adorned with a sophisticated linear mirrorwork design. The design fused tradition and modernity, making it ideal for Diwali's vibrant festivities. The reflective mirrorwork, enhanced by the dark black fabric, glimmered under the lights, adding an extra layer of festivity to the ensemble. The matching blouse was the perfect complement to the saree. The saree's pattern gave the pre-draped saree a contemporary twist perfect for the Diwali season and a no-brainer why she chose the ensemble for this year's festivities. Along with it, she paired traditional drop earrings with her outfit to strike the perfect balance.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda

To enhance the drama, Chitrangda opted for classic smoky eye makeup with metallic tones, another staple for festive parties. Her eyes were accentuated with dark shadows, bringing depth and a touch of mystery to her gaze, while a nude lip ensured it kept the focus on her bold eyes. While the smolderingly deep tones provided depth, the metallic sheen added an element of festivity. This timeless makeup choice added to the saree's allure, emphasising her well-defined features and providing a refined finishing touch to the overall look. Her hair was left loose and a small black bindi rounded up her look.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda

Chitrangda Singh's black saree is all that the night sky of Diwali 2024 needed to glimmer away in.

