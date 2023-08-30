Disha Parmar's 'Life Lately' Is Raising The Fitness Bar For Mums-To-Be

Disha Parmar is keeping up with her fitness regimen

Having a workout routine that is strengthening and uncomplicated has often been cited as the key to staying active during pregnancy. Disha Parmar is the new mum-to-be on the block and her latest Instagram entry is giving us a sneak peek into her "life lately". After making us gush at her baby shower pictures, the actress is giving all expecting moms inspiration to stay healthy with maternal workouts. Disha shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen performing a stretching pose with stability blocks beside her and captioned it, "Life Lately". While it can be challenging for expectant mothers to stay fit, Disha is sending out inspiration. The stretch is known to be a core-strengthening exercise that helps the body to adapt to the change and release stress.

In addition to those extra foot rubs and naps, your workout is a necessity too. Pregnancy workouts vary from regular ones and hence need to always be altered in the right way. Not too long ago, Disha Parmar's trainer shared a video of Disha's maternal workout. In the video, she coached Disha through multiple fitness routines, from slow cardio to stretching to core strengthening. She informed her followers how essential it is to do a workout during pregnancy with her caption "Regular exercise during pregnancy helps the body adapt to the changes that occur during pregnancy."

She further mentioned in the same caption, "I like to incorporate a holistic approach for Disha: low impact cardio exercises to keep her heart healthy, light weight-based strength training for upper and lower body muscles..to maintain the tone and strength, core strengthening, stretching to relax tight muscles."

Disha Parmar is on point with with her pregnancy fitness routine, inspiring expectant mothers to get on board the same wellness train.