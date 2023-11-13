Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi Dupatta From Her 2018 Newlywed Look Did Double Duty For Diwali 2023

Deepika Padukone's Red Dupatta From 2018 Did Double Duty For Diwali 2023

It's evident that Bollywood ethnic fashion has reached its sartorial peak at this year's Diwali festivities. With celebrity bashes practically every day in gleaming new attire to attend each occasion, the stars definitely left their mark with their stunning garb. However, there's nobody we adore more than a celebrity who is a sustainably savvy dresser. Though they may have closets that span across rooms and the finest fashion designers on speed dial, we appreciate when stars choose to wear their outfits more than once. That's why Deepika Padukone stood out with her Diwali 2023 look. On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of herself giving husband Ranveer Singh a kiss on the cheek. While he looked dapper in a multicoloured sleeveless jacket with a white kurta and slicked back hair, she chose an outfit that had particular significance to her. The glimpses of Deepika from the couple's Diwali puja shows her in a red ethnic suit with a red and gold woven Sabyasachi dupatta draped over her shoulders. She paired it with circular studded earrings and wore her hair pulled back with neutral makeup.

We're such ardent followers of Deepika Padukone's sartorial journey that we know precisely when her woven red dupatta first made its appearance for the cameras. Shortly after Deepika and Ranveer married at Italy's Lake Como in an intimate ceremony in November 2018, the couple made their first public appearance as a married couple in front of photographers when they arrived in Mumbai. Back then too, Ranveer wore a cream suit with a pink sleeveless jacket. Deepika wore a beige salwar kameez and bundled herself in the same Sabyasachi dupatta with a broad gold border and floral patterns. Then a new bride, she wore sindoor on her head with jhumka earrings and a radiant pink makeup look.

Wedding trousseau items are especially cherished for a bride and we're sure that's the case for Deepika too. Especially when its haute couture and custom tailored which probably cost heaven and earth, it's pleasing to see the actress give her designer dupatta a second wind.

That's inspiration enough for you to dig deep into your closet to find cherished style gems.

