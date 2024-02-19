Daisy Edgar-Jones' Gucci Gown With Shorts At The 2024 BAFTAs Is Reminiscent Of Alia Bhatt's Shorts Suit

Daisy Edgar-Jones' BAFTA Gucci Gown Is Reminiscent Of Alia's Shorts Suit

The 2024 BAFTAs, held in the early hours of this Monday morning, brought sparkling star power to the red carpet in London. From Florence Pugh to Emily Blunt to David Beckham, not only was British cinema celebrated at the event, so were its iconic fashionistas. Daisy Edgar-Jones was amongst them. The British actress turned up on the BAFTA 2024 red carpet wearing a stunning burgundy number which merged the best of high fashion with lowkey cool. The Gucci ambassador picked a plunging gown with a knotted detail over the torso. It led to a flowing length with a grand slit down the centre. But before you wrote this off as being any ordinary gown, it surprised us from the waist down.

Photo Credit: AFP

Beneath the pleated waist of Daisy's Gucci gown were a pair of maroon patent leather shorts that peeked through the centre slit. The asymmetrical silhouette covered the posterior of her length with the shorts visible from the front. Daisy completed the look with strap heels and a wine manicure. Her brown eye makeup was paired with a messy ombre bob hairstyle with her signature curtain bangs.

While it's definitely a fresh take on slit gowns, it's definitely not the first time Gucci has managed to stun with their creations on the red carpet. Back in November 2023, Alia Bhatt, who is also a Gucci ambassador, attended the GQ Awards in a similar toned silhouette. The Bollywood actress picked a shorts suit which featured a plunging neckline with gold hardware and mini shorts beneath it. Worn with platform loafers, it had gotten polarizing views from the fashionistas on the internet.

Gucci is definitely having a moment, as far as matching the red carpet is concerned.

