Burberry Is Laying Off 1,700 People After Suffering Major Losses

British luxury fashion label, Burberry has recently declared that it could lay off as many as 1700 of its employees as a part of its plans to reduce costs by the year 2027.

The luxe English brand that has an iconic recall value with its red, black and beige gingham design announced this cut in their budget on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. This was in lieu of the fact that the company has suffered losses amounting to GBP 66 million in the previous financial year.

According to reports, these planned job cuts will end up minimizing the company's global workforce by a one-fifth margin. It will also account for the potential redundancies at the English brand's Castleford factory in West Yorkshire.

Joshua Schulman who is the current chief executive of Burberry mentioned that a majority of these jobs cuts can be attributed to the decisions made by the brand's head office teams globally. Having said that, he pointed out that the cuts would naturally affect its United Kingdom employees the most since a majority of the brand's staff is based out of the country.

Joshua added, "For a long time we have had overcapacity at that facility, and that is simply not sustainable," referring to the conditions at its Castleford factory.

He further added, "But I want to be very clear that we are making this change to safeguard our UK manufacturing, and in fact we will be making a significant investment to renovate this factory in the second half."

Burberry as a brand has largely been suffering on the sales front while tackling a frail demand for luxe segment good in general, that have been evident across China, the Americas and beyond.

