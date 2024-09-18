Brooke Sansone Married Charlie Puth In A Custom Satin Wedding Gown With Hand Painted Floral Applique

Brooke Sansone Married Charlie Puth In A Floral Applique Wedding Gown

Ladies and gentlemen, Charlie Puth isn't One Call Away anymore, except for his newlywedded wife Brooke Sansone. The popstar behind hits like Attention and Light Switch is officially off the market after marrying his fiancée post a two year-long relationship. Brooke Sansone's bridal look was understated, modest and incredibly chic. She wore a linen organza and satin strapless bridal gown in ivory which featured a fitted bodice with hand painted floral applique over the neckline and waist. It led to a voluminously waisted gown with a flowing length and a mid-sized train, also including floral applique. She wore her sheer white bridal veil far back, flowing downward from her slicked bun. Brooke's subtle bridal style also extended to her gloriously minimal peach-toned makeup and jewellery selection with only rings, bracelets and stud earrings to complete her bridal ensemble.

In exclusive coverage by Vogue USA, Brooke said that fashion and clothing came easy to her so she felt "comfortable styling herself for the entire wedding weekend". On the ceremonial bridal look coming to life, she added, "I've always been obsessed with weddings and was introduced to Danielle Frankel back in 2018, before she became a household name. I wanted a designer who brought a fashion-forward, unconventional edge to bridal wear, and Danielle was the perfect fit. After trying on 30 dresses, I decided to go custom with her."

To marry in the intimate ceremony held at the Puth family residence in California, the groom Charlie Puth wore a custom Bode look of a uniquely black double-breasted blazer with oversized fitted black suit trousers which featured delightful white lace piping throughout.

Celebrities may get married every week but it's always special to see wedding style that stays true to the couple's personalities.

