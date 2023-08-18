How Britney Spears Is Redefining The Revenge Dress After Split From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears looks ever stylish in her throwback photo amid divorce announcement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are headed for a divorce after a year of being married but going by her latest Instagram post, it seems like the pop singer is doing just fine. Soon after the decision to divorce was made public, Britney shared a desire to buy a horse with a throwback picture of her on horseback by the beach in a yellow drawstring bikini. Britney Spears may have given us her version of the "revenge dress." Famously coined after Princess Diana's iconic black off-shoulder dress in which she made her first public appearance after it was revealed that Prince Charles (now King Charles I) had been unfaithful, the term "revenge dress" - and also "revenge body" - has become a thing despite criticism. For Britney, it seems to be a bikini. She picked a checked yellow bikini top, black denim shorts and a straw hat for her beachside soiree. Britney and bikinis go hand-in-hand, as the most cursory glance at her Instagram profile will tell you. Unbothered. Moisturised. Happy in her lane. Focused. Flourishing - this is the new Britney, and something tells us she is happier than she ever was.

When Sam Asghari and Britney Spears married in 2022 in her sprawling mansion, it all seemed as though the singer was finally ready for her happy ending after a turbulent conservatorship coming to an end. But it seems like bad romance is becoming the story of her life. According to TMZ, who were the first to report the separation, the pop princess and her longtime beau called it quits after an argument involving cheating allegations that led to her attacking him. Some reports suggested that Sam was contesting their pre-nuptial agreement seeking spousal support by threatening to reveal embarrassing details about their relationship.

Despite media mayhem, social media meltdowns and mental health struggles, Britney Spears continues to remain strong. On holidays with her family or girlfriends, Britney Spears has often challenged the norms of social media with a slew of her bikinis.

The holidays continue for Britney Spears as do her bikinis, with or without a man in her life.

