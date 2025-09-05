Brazil Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27,000 And Indians Can Apply Too

Brazil is known for its beauty and rich culture, but the country is also considered a good option for people who wish to relocate. Brazil is offering permanent residency that allows foreigners to live, work, and study in the country indefinitely, and Indians can apply too.

Brazil is considered a welcoming country, but the cost of living may be high in some places. If you can meet the requirements and afford the high cost of living, it is a good option for you. Here's all about Brazil PR's eligibility criteria and the application process.

What Is Brazil PR

In simple terms, a permanent residency in Brazil allows you to live and work in the country if you meet the requirements. Indians can apply too and live there indefinitely. Here are the residency pathways you need to know about:

Investing in a Brazilian business or real estate is a common path.

Securing skilled employment and obtaining sponsorship can lead to a temporary residence visa, which can be extended or converted to a permanent visa depending on your eligibility.

Marrying or having a Brazilian child makes you eligible for a PR.

Retired foreigners can qualify for a temporary residence permit, which can help you get a PR after two years of living in Brazil, if you meet the other requirements.

With a regular income, typically USD 2,000 per month (about Rs 1,76,183), you can qualify for a temporary residence permit, which is valid for two years. It can either be renewed or converted to an indefinite residence permit.

Since 2024, graduates of accredited Brazilian colleges and universities with local employment can apply for a two-year permit, which can help you get a PR.

The pathways to residency do not promise citizenship, but they are the necessary first step toward it.

Who Is Eligible

To be eligible for Brazil's permanent residency, you are required to meet the following criteria:

You have made an investment of BRL 700,000 (about Rs 1,14,18,426) in real estate or BRL 500,000 (about Rs 81,56,019) in a Brazilian business.

All the investments are maintained during your stay in Brazil on a permanent residency.

You are a qualified, skilled worker, such as a scientist, researcher, professor, or more.

You provide proof of funds, a business plan, and maintain the investment.

You have a job offer or an employment contract with a Brazilian company and maintain that legal status for at least 2-4 years.

If you are applying under the retirement scheme, you should be able to demonstrate a regular pension income as mentioned above.

Some general requirements include:

A valid passport

A police clearance certificate stating that you have no criminal record

Proof of legal entry and stay in Brazil

Documents to prove that you are either employed, have invested, have family ties, or have other qualifying grounds

To maintain permanent residency status, you generally cannot be absent from Brazil for more than two consecutive years.

How To Apply

Step 1: Invest in the relevant visa pathway and gather the documents accordingly.

Step 2: Fill out the application form for a temporary visa and other documents to apply.

Step 3: Submit your application to the Brazilian consulate or the Federal Police if you are in Brazil.

Step 4: Pay the application fee of USD 100–300 (Rs 8,813- 26,440) for PR, which will include the residence authorisation fee, national migration registration card, etc.

Step 5: Submit all your documents and application forms digitally or during your appointment.

Step 6: Wait for approval, which generally takes 4–6 months, but it may vary.

Step 7: Register with the Federal Police in Brazil and get your resident ID card after approval.

What You Should Know

Once you have been granted PR, you are allowed to stay in Brazil indefinitely, but your application can be subject to periodic review, which may vary. Also, citizenship is not given just because you have a PR; you need to meet the requirements for it. You also cannot be absent from Brazil for more than two consecutive years to maintain your PR status.

While Brazil can be a good option if you have the financial means and can meet the other requirements, it comes with its own challenges, including high tax rates, a competitive job market, and the need to know Portuguese to live in Brazil.